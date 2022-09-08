Donald J. Timmins, Jr. of Quincy, died suddenly on September 6, 2022.

Dianna, his granddaughter, was the joy of his life. Don was also an accomplished guitar player who played at the Publick House in Sturbridge for many years. He cherished time in and on the water as a SCUBA diver, boater and fisherman. Don worked as a property manager, social worker, as well as a skilled wood worker. Don was one of six children whose parents valued their education and graduated from BC High in 1973 and Holy Cross College in 1977. Donald was a brilliant thinker, personable, kind and a champion of the underdog. He was personable, kind, and a champion of the underdog. Above all, Don was dedicated to his life partner Caryn Smith and the entire Timmins family.

Life partner to Caryn Smith of Wollaston. Devoted father to Mary Grace Shockley of NC, Sal Timmins of Brimfield, James Timmins of CT, and the late Donald Timmins. Dear son of the late Donald J. Timmins, Sr. and Mary (Howley) Timmins. Loving brother of James Timmins of Quincy, John Timmins of Milton, William Timmins of Scituate, Dr. Mary Ellen Finnell of Milton, and the late Thomas Timmins. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donald may be made to Marie A. Smith Scholarship, c/o Colonial Federal Savings Bank, 15 Beach St., Quincy MA 02170.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.