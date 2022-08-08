Donald L. Young, 91, of Braintree, MA, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 27th, 2022. Don is survived by his loving wife of twenty-two years, Lorraine Gill Young, and their cat “Max.” Don will be greatly missed by many friends, including his close friends, Karl and Connie Vandervort, and their two daughters, Jessica and Rebekah; and his life-long friend, Janese (“Janie”) Free Newell, and her husband, Tom, and son, Jack. He is survived by his sister, Lois Parrish. Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Gordon and Roger Young, and his parents, Dr. Samuel Young (1990) and Arlene Leavitt Young (2006), and his biological mother, Ethelyn Peavey Young (1935).

Don was born on Nov. 23, 1931, in South Portland, Maine, and grew up in Quincy, MA. His family heritage has strong ties to his father’s homeland in Ballymoney, County Antrim, Northern Ireland – a place he visited many times.

Don graduated from North Quincy High School and then Eastern Nazarene College (as did his parents) in 1953 and went on to earn his Ph.D. in English literature from Boston University. Don joined the Eastern Nazarene College (ENC) faculty in 1958 as an English Literature Professor. He received training in higher education administration from the University of Michigan before returning to ENC as the Academic Dean in 1967. He retired from ENC with emeritus status in 1991. Don also served briefly as the interim President of Quincy College and taught English literature.

Don was a man of deep and abiding faith and an active member of The First Congregational Church of Braintree. He served as head Deacon and was the Chair of the stewardship committee for many years. Don also served on the Board of the Esther R. Sanger Center for Compassion – Quincy Crisis Center for many years. In his earlier years, he was actively involved in the Rotary Club of Quincy, MA. Don was happiest when he was spending time with Lorraine and his close friends, being involved in church, supporting ENC, reading and attending book group, traveling, growing roses, and cheering on the Boston Celtics. His favorite places on earth were his home in Braintree and his cottage in Alton Bay, NH. “Up country” at Alton Bay, he and Lorraine, as well as their close friends, enjoyed countless hours over the years relaxing on the porch, sitting on the dock, swimming, boating, and fishing in Lake Winnipesaukee, skiing and snowmobiling, and sharing a meal at Morrisey’s Porch.

Visiting hours were held at Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy, MA on Wednesday, Aug. 3rd. A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, Aug. 4th, at The First Congregational Church of Braintree, 12 Elm St. in Braintree, MA. Burial followed at Blue Hills Cemetery, Braintree, MA.

Donations may be made in Don’s memory to The First Congregational Church of Braintree, 12 Elm St., Braintree, MA 02184, or to Eastern Nazarene College, 23 East Elm Ave., Quincy, MA 02170 (or https://donate.enc.edu) by writing “Donald L. Young” in the memo line.

