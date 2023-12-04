Donald R. Pierce, 75, of Hingham, MA, formerly of Groton and Mystic, CT, passed away suddenly on the evening of November 29, 2023. Donald was born on January 24, 1948, in Providence, RI, to Walter and Louise (Allen) Pierce and married his wife, Patricia Ryan, on January 29, 1972, in Bremerton, WA.

Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia, and five children: Kevin (Leanne) Pierce of Scituate, RI; Kenneth (Teresa) Pierce of South Chittenden, VT; Kimberly Pierce of Holbrook, MA; Daniel (Lisa) Pierce of Quincy, MA; and Karen Pierce of Medford, WI. Donald is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Ryan, Mary, Luke, Dylan, Mathabo, Ruthie, and Ivy. He is predeceased by his son, Timothy Pierce.

Donald spent most of his childhood in North Kingstown, RI, until his family moved to Quincy, MA, in the early 1960s. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1965 and received an Associate’s Degree in Engineering from Wentworth Technical Institute in 1968. He immediately enlisted in the Navy and proudly served 21 years, reaching the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer (E-9) and earning the distinction of serving as a Bull Nuke in the Submarine Service. After years of moving their family around due to his Naval service, they eventually settled in Groton, where he was last stationed. After his honorable discharge, he worked at Electric Boat for 33 years until he retired in January 2023. Donald was honored to use the gifts God had given him in service of his country.

Donald was a former Boston Bruins season ticket holder and passionately rooted for all Boston sports teams. As a young man he loved to play hockey and excelled in Navy softball leagues. He was an active member, treasurer, and elder at their church, Pleasant Valley, for 40+ years with many beloved friends there. Donald and Patricia moved to Hingham in February 2023 to be closer family, especially grandkids.

Donald was a devoted husband, proud father and grandfather, loyal friend, respected coworker, and a man of deep faith in Jesus. He prayed regularly, read his Bible diligently, and gave generously. He will be deeply missed.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, December 7, 5-7pm at Granite City Church, 315 Whitwell St. in Quincy. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 8, 10:30am, also at Granite City Church. Donald’s ashes will be laid to rest at the Old Winslow Burying Ground in Marshfield, MA, at a later date. In Donald’s memory, consider sending a donation to Antioch Community Church, 17 Spruce St, Waltham MA 02453 or giving online.

