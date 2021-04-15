Donald R. Thomas, 72

Donald R. Thomas, age 72 of Bradenton, Florida, formerly of Quincy, passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2021 after a brief illness.

Donny was the son of the late Elmer and Mary (Feltis) Thomas. He was also predeceased by his brother Arthur Thomas, and sisters, Justine Pettet and Lorraine Crayton.

Born and educated in Quincy, he graduated from North Quincy High School in 1967 and was an instrumental part of an undefeated football team that year. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1969 as a yeoman.

After moving to Florida, Don worked as a transit supervisor at Manatee Country Government. Don was an avid Patriots Fan. He also enjoyed golfing, Foxwoods, and loved a good game of Cribbage.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Virginia (MacCoy) Thomas, his adoring daughter Jasmine Thomas and also his daughter Heather Harvey, his sons Matthew and Nicholas Thomas and also 6 grandchildren. He will be missed terribly by his nieces and nephews. Don will be most remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor.

There will be a celebration of life to be announced at a later date.

Donations in Don’s memory may be made to Florida Boxer Rescue Inc., 5753 Hwy 85 North #4243, Crestview, FL 32536-9365 or at flbr.org.