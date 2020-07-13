Donald Sargent, 69, of Quincy, formerly of Weymouth, died July 4.

He was the son of the late Robert and Charlotte (Bickford) Sargent.

Donald made his home at 1000 Southern Artery for the past five years, where he was welcomed with open arms by his neighbors, who became his extended family. He was always there to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and was an active volunteer at his residence.

Father of Sean Sargent and Bradley Lyons. Dear Brother of Ruth Perry and her husband Bud and Robin Hall and her husband David. Brother of the late Charles Sargent. Also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and good friends whom he enjoyed having cookouts with.

Funeral arrangements are private.

For more information and online condolences please visit hamellydon.com.