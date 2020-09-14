Donald Scott Deware, 60, of Easton, formerly of Hingham, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Born in Quincy, he attended Derby Academy, Thayer Academy and Hingham High School. He is a graduate of New England Institute, Mount Ida College, Newton, and received a degree in business management and the applied arts and sciences.

A family member of Deware Funeral Home in Quincy, as a funeral director he performed several roles during four decades of commitment: president, Deware Family Funeral Homes, Quincy; director of marketing and events, Affiliated Family Funeral Homes of New England (comprised of over ninety affiliated funeral homes in the Northeast United States and Eastern Canada and a subsidiary group of Service Corporation International (SCI) the world’s largest funeral service provider). Through SCI, Scott was especially proud of his roles as the New England director and coordinator, “Escape School,” a child abduction prevention program and the New England director and coordinator, “Smart and Safe Seniors,” a senior citizen safety program. In this role, he personally provided presentations on staying safe and what to do if abducted or in an emergency.

The last several years have seen Scott concentrate on developing his motorsports business merger, acquisition, and investment. He was a board member and partner, Sport Jet, LLC, is a startup private light jet company located in Colorado Springs, CO and a partner, Heritage Motorsport, LLC, a UK based company specializing in the development of motorsports virtual reality entertainment.

Scott was married to the late Melanie Jane (Lyons) Deware for eighteen years. When they moved to Easton, they purchased the oldest house in the town, the 1717 Josiah Keith House. He described the project as a real “love-hate relationship,” restoring the property with historical accuracy into a home both warm and educational. Melanie passed away in 2013 and during their years together they raised three girls, enthusiastically and tirelessly supporting all school and outside activities. There thousands of miles in support of participation in the American Powerboat Racing Association New England, South Shore Outboard Association, Northeast Junior Hydroplane Racing Championships and Ski Racing competitions. He personally built several of the hydroplanes the girls raced and put a go-kart track to race in their backyard. A professional ski instructor, Scott shared his love of skiing. The girls became “Junior Ski Instructors” and he watched proudly as they all earned trophies in endless racing competitions. Scott also played ice hockey as a goalie throughout his life and was a goalie coach for the Providence College Women’s Hockey Team in the late 1970s-early 1980s. His goalie career culminated when he played semi-professional ice hockey participating in many charity hockey games with NHL “Old Timers” and Hall of Fame players.

A former champion powerboat and auto racer, Scott won his first professional race at the age of seventeen. By the age of twenty he was already an international champion and racing veteran. During his racing career Scott won five US National Championships and one in Canada, over fifty races and championships on the water and over twenty races on dry land. During this time, he raced with NASCAR, Grand American Road Racing Association (Rolex Series), Sports Car Club of America, International Formula One Powerboat Association, International Outboard Grand Prix, FONDA, and the American Powerboat Association.

Scott was a 28-year member of Rural Masonic Lodge, member of Delta Lodge, past patron of Wollaston Order of Eastern Star, member of St. Chrysostom’s Episcopal Church in Quincy. He was a member of Kiwanis International, Wollaston Council United Commercial Travelers, Taleb Grotto of Quincy, and Massachusetts Lodge #1 IOFF. Scott was a tireless supporter of many organizations and founded and chaired organizations including: the Mary Martha Residential Learning Center (co-founder), Shriner’s Burns Hospitals, The Dream Car Foundation, The Esther Sanger Center for Compassion, The Quincy Crisis Center (past president), The Way Up Youth Program, The Committee for Immigrants and Refugees, and other organizations focused on helping children and those in need. Scott and Melanie both dreamed of creating an organization that would be able to provide a real racing experience to physically and emotionally challenged children. When the #18 NASCAR BUSCH Grand National North Series replica of Scott’s actual #18 NASCAR BUSCH Grand National North Series competition car made its debut it was complete with a custom passenger door and a seat that swiveled out so that a child could be placed in the car. For several years the Dream Car Foundation fulfilled the dreams of boys and girls around New England by providing a full day at the track as a real team member highlighted by a solo ride in the Dream Car driven by Scott.

Scott is predeceased by his wife Melanie Jane (Lyons) Deware, and his parents the late Donald M. Deware and the late Mary E. Deware of Quincy. He is survived by his children, Lily, Bethany, and Eden. Brother of Captain Jacklyn Dewar Gallagher, USN, Retired, her husband Captain Paul C. Gallagher, USN, Retired, of Florida and nephew Chandler Scott. Son in law of John (Jack) and Charlotte Lyons of CT; Brother in law of Michael Lyons, his wife Cheryl, Nicholas and Marisa of SC; Jay Lyons, his wife Charlene, Anthony and Jason; Erik Lyons, his wife Pamela, Brayden and Selby of CT, Patrick Lyons, Jack and Gracie of NH.

Scott passed away surrounded by family. Just several days before he said he wanted a celebration of this incredible life, sitting where he loved, around the backyard firepit, while telling stories, laughing, singing along with old classic rock songs and lighting off fireworks.

As he requested, a “Celebration of Life” will take place on Oct. 3, 2020, complete with music and a photo collage video highlighting his life, with his wife Melanie and family, and special memories. Event Link: docs.google.com/forms/d/1Vwd1DXrFA_5AvdjHn54U0Ls8JdGm758u-YyM_bHPG5E/edit?usp=sharing_eip&ts=5f57ce43.

Funeral arrangements were made by Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock St., Quincy.