Donald V. Ross, Jr., 60, a life-long resident of Quincy, died unexpectedly in his home following a short illness on May 2, 2024.

Born in Boston he was the youngest of four children born to the late Rose Mary (King) Ross and Donald V. Ross, Sr.

Donny was raised in the Squantum section of Quincy and was a 1982 graduate of Archbishop Williams High School. He later attended Suffolk University before accepting a position with the United States Postal Service as a Letter Carrier in Dorchester. He was later transferred to Quincy Center where he finished up his career, retiring in 2021.

An avid New England sports fan, Donny had a special affinity for the Boston Bruins. He especially enjoyed playing a good round of golf, and the times spent with his family and friends.

Loving father of Thomas and Courtney Ross, he is also survived by his former spouse, Carolyn (Hegarty) Ross, all of Quincy. Dear brother of Margaret Ritchie of Weymouth, Rose Nunes and her husband John of La Jolla, California, and Michelle Locke of Mashpee. Cherished uncle of Bobby Ritchie, Amanda Ritchie, Allison Boretti, Matthew Nunes and Nicole Nunes. He also leaves extended family and many dear friends.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his visiting hours on Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 4:00-7:00pm at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel, 650 Hancock St, Quincy, during which time a Catholic wake service will be offered. Cremation will follow, and a graveside service will take place Tuesday, May 14 at 11:00am at Cedar Grove Cemetery, 920 Adams Street, Dorchester, MA.

The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be made in Donald’s name to the American Heart Association online at heart.org/en/affiliates/massachusetts or by mail at: American Heart Association, 93 Worcester St, Wellesley, MA 02481.

