Donata ‘Dina’ DiBona, 84

Donata “Dina” DiBona, age 84, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Saturday, August 21, 2021 at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Dina was born in San Donato Val di Comino, Italy, to the late Donato and Felicetta (Tocci) DiBona. Devoted wife of the late Donato DiBona, Dina was the cherished mother of Dario DiBona and his wife Patricia Murray DiBona of Braintree, and Daniela DiBona Faia and her husband Ralph Faia of Everett.

Dina is survived by her best friend and sister, Maria DiBona of Quincy, and her brothers, Joseph DiBona and his wife Lori of Randolph, and Erminio DiBona and his wife Barbara of Holbrook. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Lea (DiBona) Fabrizio and her husband Furio of San Donato, Italy, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Dina was a devoted grandmother to Sonia Faia, Ralph Faia and his fiancée Krystina Larrow, Juliana DiBona and her husband Matias Krause, Cristian Faia and her fiancé Andrew Murkidjanian, Olivia DiBona and her fiancé Christos Koci, and Emma DiBona.

In 1956, Dina left her beloved San Donato, a medieval village nestled in the Apennine Mountains, on the last successful voyage of the Andrea Doria. Her family settled in South Quincy where she worked as a bookkeeper at Lincoln Granite Company.

She married Donato at Saint John’s Church in 1958 and began her busy life raising her children, helping with her grandchildren, and hosting countless relatives from the U.S. and abroad. The doors of Dina’s house were always open to family and friends. An accomplished Italian cook and baker, Dina’s multi-course meals and holiday celebrations were legendary. Everything tasted better in Nonna’s kitchen.

Dina was a highly intelligent and self-educated woman with a range of interests, from medicine and politics to entertainment and fashion. She loved to talk, checking in on loved ones far and wide from her kitchen phone.

Determined that her children have a better life in America, Dina made sure they received a college education. She was proud of their accomplishments and those of her grandchildren.

She will be remembered as an outspoken force, never afraid to speak her mind or share her opinion. Her words of wisdom, “pinch of this” recipes, birthday cards, and phone calls will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Wednesday, August 25, from 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy, on Thursday, August 26, at 10 a.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Dina’s memory may be made to The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.