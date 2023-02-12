Donato L. Del Vecchio, 80

Donato L. Del Vecchio, age 80, of Braintree, died unexpectedly, Friday, February 10, 2023, at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, surrounded by his loving family.

Donato was born in Anversa degli Abruzzi, Italy, to the late Vincenzo and Nive (DelVecchio) DelVecchio. Raised and educated there, he later earned a degree in architectural drafting. He immigrated to the United States as a young man in 1968, settling in Quincy. He lived in Braintree for the past thirty-five years, previously in Quincy for twenty years.

He was employed as a supervisor with the real estate development firm, DiCenso Properties of Wilmington for fifty years.

Donato enjoyed working around his home and was an avid model railroad enthusiast.

He was proud of his Italian heritage. Donato and his wife, Rita, treasured many trips to Italy to visit relatives and friends.

Most of all, Donato was devoted to his wife, sons, their spouses, and his cherished granddaughter, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved husband for fifty-three years of Rita (Del Vecchio) Del Vecchio.

Devoted father of Marco Del Vecchio and his wife Lori of Braintree, Roberto Del Vecchio and his wife Cindy of Abington.

Loving grandfather of Adree Del Vecchio.

Much-loved brother of Loreto Del Vecchio and his wife Emilia of Anversa, Italy, and the late Maria Del Vecchio.

Dear brother-in-law of Angelina DiCesare and her husband Frankie of Braintree.

Donato is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Tuesday, February 14, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School St., Quincy, on Wednesday, February 15, at 10 a.m. Entombment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Donato’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

