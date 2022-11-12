Donna Alice Bamford, 73, passed away November 11, 2022 at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. after a long period of declining health. Donna was a long-time Quincy resident and in recent years lived at Hanover Terrace Nursing Home in Hanover, N.H.

Donna was born on July 17, 1949, in Brockton, Mass. to William and Eleanore Bamford. She was a graduate of University of Massachusetts and worked as a teacher in Wells, Maine before returning to Mass. where she was a long-time volunteer and employee of South Shore Elder Services coordinating both the senior lunch and Meals-on-Wheels programs in Hough’s Neck. Donna also volunteered for city and Democratic campaigns including John Kerry’s earliest campaigns.

Donna loved visits with her family, the southern Maine coast, cats and children, and knitting and crocheting. In her younger days she would make afghans for her favorite nurses while still in Beth Israel Hospital recuperating from multiple neurosurgeries. She was well known and loved in her Quincy neighborhood as she was always helping others. Donna moved north to be closer to family, but her heart stayed to the south.

Donna was predeceased by her parents and brother Michael Bruce. She is survived by sister Tara Eleanore Bamford and sister-in-law Barbara Knauff of Thetford, Vermont, and Heather Margaret Bamford of Cave Junction, Oregon.

Donations in Donna’s name may be made to UNICEF www.unicef.org or to South Shore Elder Services https://sselder.org/donations/.