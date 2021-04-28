Donna D. Hearns, 79

Donna D. (Kyller) Hearns, age 79, of Quincy, died peacefully, Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, after suffering a stroke.

Donna was born in Hingham, to the late Arne E. and Vera L. (Hoitt) Kyller. Raised and educated there, she was a graduate of Hingham High School.

She had lived in Quincy for most of her life but had previously lived in Florida for seventeen years.

Donna was employed as an administrator for the Hub Pen Company until her retirement.

She was a voracious reader. She also loved the ocean and spending time near the water.

Devoted mother of Diana L. McCool and her partner Rachel of Gainesville, Fla., Elayne V. Bohary of New York, N.Y. and her late husband Sean. Loving grandmother of Emma S. Hunter and her husband Michael, and Sidney W. Bohary. Cherished great-grandmother of Alexis Elaine, Sophia Grace, and Juliette Shauna.

One of five siblings, she was the dear sister of Allan Kyller of Scituate, Sally Kyller of Quincy, Peggy Kyller, and Brett Kyller, both of Weymouth. Donna is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, memorial services will be conducted at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451 or heart.org.

