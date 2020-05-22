Donna Dwyer

Donna (McDonough) Dwyer of Plymouth, formerly of Milton and Quincy, passed away suddenly into her final rest on May 17, 2020.

Donna grew up in the Houghs Neck section of Quincy attending local schools and graduated from Quincy High School, Class of 1962.

Married to her beloved and adored husband Michael G. Dwyer for 54 years the love of her life and soulmate. Loving daughter of the late James and Rita McDonough. Most loving mother of Michael Dwyer Jr. and his wife Christine of Quincy and Karen Downing and her husband Kenneth of Braintree. Dear loving Nana of Jaiden and Jonatha Dwyer and Declan, Alannah and William Downing who she was tremendously proud of as she was of her son and daughter. Mrs. Dwyer could often be found at a hockey rink, dance recital or a field cheering on her beloved grandchildren; they were her everything as she was theirs.

Mrs. Dwyer was vibrant, vivacious, generous and fun loving and always ready to enjoy herself being with family and friends. She was a joy to all. She loved singing and dancing. She was always the first one on the dance floor and last one to leave it at any family party or other functions.

Donna and Michael loved sailing, skiing and traveling all over Europe but her most cherished time was the time she spent with her family and friends.

Mrs. Dwyer worked as a bookkeeper for over 25 years at the Milton Fruit Center Marketplace, a job she loved dearly, always saying she had the best job ever and her coworkers were like a second family.

She is also survived by her sister Rita Perry and late husband Stephen of Florida, Carol Lee Wilson and late husband Richard of Quincy, the late Nancy Carlson of Quincy, James and Theresa McDonough of Hingham and Robert and his wife Alisa of Quincy. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews and her cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Donna’s name to Feed the Children by visiting feedthechildren.org.

friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.

At the appropriate time there’ll be a celebration of life gathering for Donna, which she so deserves.