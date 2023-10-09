Donna H. Pound, 86

Donna H. (Harrington) Pound of Squantum, passed away on October 5, 2023 after a brief illness, she was 86.

Donna was born in Cambridge, Mass to Thomas F. Harrington and Eleanor F. Whalen. They later moved to Quincy where Donna attended Quincy High School. After her graduation, she furthered her education at Newman Prep and eventually took a position at John Hancock in Boston. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald J. Pound, Sr., they would have shared 64 years of marriage.

Loving mother of Donald J. Pound, Jr and his wife Kate of Quincy, Thomas H. Pound and his wife Dawnmarie of Haverhill and the late Robert M. Pound and his wife Mary Beth of Quincy. Cherished Nana to Andrea M. Pound of Nashua, NH, Donald J. Pound III of Taunton, Ryan P. Pound of Medford, William T. Pound and his wife Michaela of Derry, NH, Seamus M. Pound and Conor J. Pound both of Quincy. Donna is also survived by three great granddaughters Avery, Emerson and Drew of Derry NH. She is also survived by many dear cousins.

Donna was active in the Star of the Sea Parish teaching CCD and active in the CYO, she was also a Cub Scout Den Mother. She was an avid Celtics fan. Donna enjoyed her trips to Disney and she loved Broadway Musicals. She also enjoyed camping at Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire. She was proud to be part of the Fourth of July Committee in Squantum for many years. Later in her life, Donna drove special needs children to school, a job she truly loved. Donna loved her family more than anything, just the mention of her children and grandchildren would bring a smile to her face.

She will be sadly missed by all those who were fortunate to have known her.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Globe Santa.