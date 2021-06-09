Donna L. Gilmartin, 71

A funeral Mass for Donna L. (Murphy) Gilmartin, age 71, of Halifax was celebrated June 9 in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy.

Mrs. Gilmartin died June 4 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born and raised in Canton, she graduated from Canton High School (1967). Mrs. Gilmartin worked as a unit coordinator on the Oncology Floor at Massachusetts General Hospital for many years before retiring. She has recently lived in Halifax Senior estates for the last 8 years where she enjoyed playing bingo with her friends.

Mrs. Gilmartin will be remembered as a strong, courageous, loving woman who always put others first. Her love for her family, especially her granddaughters was the centerpiece of her world in which everything else revolved.

Devoted mother of Daniel J. Gilmartin, Jr. and his wife Karyn of N. Quincy, Corinne L. O’Neill and her husband Mark of Rockland and the late Tommy Gilmartin. Grandmother of Abigail, Ryleigh, and Bridget Gilmartin, and Sarah O’Neill. Sister of James Murphy of Stoughton, Trudy Duguay of Brockton, Kathy DiRosario of Stoughton, and Margie Wyman of Whitman. Daughter of the late William and Marjorie Murphy. Close friend and ex-wife of 27 years of Daniel Gilmartin.

Interment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund at jimmyfund.org.

Funeral arrangements were made by the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, Milton.