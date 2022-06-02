Donna L. Uvanitte

Donna L. (Carlson) Uvanitte, of Quincy, died suddenly May 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Donna’s life centered around doing for others, and especially her cherished family including her husband, son, and grand-daughter. She took great pride in planning all the family trips including numerous trips throughout all of Europe, Asia, South America, Scandinavia, the Middle East and Israel, the Baltics, Hawaii, numerous cruises, and over 60 trips to her One Happy Island of Aruba. Her Summers were spent at her vacation home at Lake Winnipesaukee, New Hampshire boating and enjoying the beaches and restaurants in the evening. The final days of Summer were spent at Cape Cod in Dennis with many family and friends, cooking lobsters and steamers, enjoying bonfires on the beach at night with family sing-a-longs playing Beach Boys songs and other rock and roll songs and a friend strumming a guitar for background music. All the nieces and nephews enjoyed cooking marshmallows while the music played on. Donna also enjoyed camping on and visiting the Boston Harbor Islands. In the Winter Donna enjoyed skiing in New Hampshire and teaching her nieces and nephews to ski. Donna was also a Den Mother for Cub Scouts at her home and continued to be involved with the Boy Scouts later.

Donna was a devout Catholic with strong faith and had a close relationship with the Sisters of Charity of Halifax. She enjoyed rides to Wellesley with friends to visit elderly retired nuns. She was passionate about her volunteer work with the South Shore Blind Center and caring for their needs and friendship.

Beloved wife of 44 years to Donald P. Uvanitte of Quincy, her son, Shawn and daughter-in-law Michelle, and Grand-daughter Rory. Cherished daughter of the late Walter Carlson and Grace (Merritt) Carlson. Loving sister of Carol Bruce of Quincy, Signe Kelcourse and her husband Russell of Quincy, and the late Waler Carlson Jr., William Carlson, Richard Carlson, Buddy Stoddard, Patricia Pardo, Florence Traniello, Judy Livingstone, and Karen Garland. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna may be made to Holy Trinity Parish, 227 Sea Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

