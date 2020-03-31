Donna LaPenna (Iacovelli) passed away at her home after recent health issues March 30, 2020.

Donna was loved by so many. She loved to cook, sew, shop, take road trips, especially to Florida, watch crime shows, and be with her family, particularly her grandchildren. She always looked forward to her lunch dates with her school friends. Donna was always the one who made you laugh and always knew the right thing to say. She was the best Mother and Nonnie.

She is survived by her husband Bob, her daughters Dawn LaPenna. Carrie LaPenna-Sullivan, Lauren LaPenna,Donna Peterson and her son Michael J. Sullivan. Her grandchildren Andrew and Anthony Sullivan and her granddaughter Sophia LaPenna. Also her sister’s Mary Ioannilli and Linda Grazioso her Brother Johnny Iacovelli and her many beloved nieces and nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Donna may be made to American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Donna’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.