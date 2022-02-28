Donna M. Corson, 66

Donna M. (Sullivan) Corson, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. She was 66.

Born in Boston on May 16, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Patricia (Cahill) Sullivan. Donna was raised in Dorchester and Quincy. She attended local schools and graduated from Quincy High School.

Donna worked as a claims representative in the insurance industry for many years. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years. Donna was known for her beautiful garden, which always looked like it was right out of a magazine. She grew many different flowers, but her roses were always breathtaking. Donna also enjoyed baking, watching Judge Judy, The Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Donna loved dressing comfortably and had a great love for dogs.

Donna was most proud of her son and grandchildren. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people in her life. She was a hardworking person who was full of love. Donna was a truly selfless person who cared deeply for others. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Donna was the beloved wife of the late Fred M. “Sonny” Corson Jr., who died in August of 2021. The two shared 47 loving years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Fred M. Corson III and his wife Valerie of Natick, and the loving grandmother of Joseph J., Emma N. Corson, both of Quincy and Owen T. Corson of Natick. Dear sister of Peggy Dooling of Weymouth and David Sullivan of Quincy. Preceded in death by her siblings Teresa White, Deborah Scanlon and Joseph Sullivan. Donna is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, March 4, 2022, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. Face masks are required to be worn by all guests who enter the funeral home.

Following cremation, Donna and her husband Sonny will be interred privately in Pine Hill Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Donna’s name to The Jimmy Fund c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.