Donna M. Keefe, 75

Donna M. (Belliveau) Keefe, age 75, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, December 16, 2022, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, in the comfort of her loving family.

Donna was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph W. “Sonny” and Mary Ann (Cordone) Belliveau. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1965.

She was employed for many years with the New England Telephone Company as a customer service representative and had worked in the Boston office.

Donna was an Elvis Presley fan and also enjoyed watching soap operas on television.

Most of all, Donna’s passion was for her family, especially her cherished grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife of the late Dennis F. Keefe, Sr.

Devoted mother of Brian J. Keefe and his wife Danielle, and Joseph W. Keefe, all of Quincy.

Loving grandmother of Makenzie, Jordan, Avery, and Justin Joseph “JJ”.

Dear sister of the late Deborah J. McLaughlin.

Much-loved aunt of Shannon M. Flaherty of Plainville, Melissa A. McLaughlin of Weymouth, and Justin W. Brown of Buckfield, Maine, and their families.

Best friend of Terry Schatzl Kelley and her husband James of Weymouth.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, on Tuesday, December 20, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 21, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

For those who wish, donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the American Lung Association, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701.

You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.