Donna R. Giudici, 69

Donna Rae Giudici, age 69, of Walpole, a former longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home in Worcester.

Donna was born, raised, and educated in Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1971. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics Education from Northeastern University, Class of 1975. Donna later earned a Master of Science degree in Teaching Mathematics from the University of New Hampshire in 1993.

Donna lived in Walpole for the past four years, previously in Quincy for all of her life.

Donna was employed as a Mathematics teacher at Canton High School for thirty-six years. Following her retirement, she continued teaching at Fontbonne Academy in Milton for almost ten years.

Donna was a longtime member of Christ Church Episcopal in Quincy and had served as treasurer for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews, and actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved daughter of the late Barbara R. (Sinclair) and Reno L. Giudici.

Devoted sister of Stephen L. Giudici and his wife Susan of Rockland, the late John F. Giudici and his surviving wife Jayne of Millis, formerly of Westwood.

Loving aunt of Jessica Hill, Jeffrey Giudici, Joshua Giudici, Shaun Bhargav, and Sarah Giudici.

Donna is also survived by nine great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted at Christ Church Episcopal, 12 Quincy Ave, Quincy, on Thursday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Reverend Clifford R. Brown, Rector, will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. At Donna’s request, visiting hours have been omitted.

For those who wish, donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the Christ Church Episcopal Memorial Fund, 12 Quincy Ave, Quincy, MA 02169 or Fontbonne Academy, Attn: Advancement, 930 Brook Rd., Milton, MA 02186.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.