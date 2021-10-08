Donnamarie Thomas-Jennette, 58

Donnamarie Thomas-Jennette, age 58, of Walpole, formerly of Norfolk and Quincy, passed away, Friday, October 1, 2021.

Donna was born in Quincy, to the late William A. and Diane M. (Hartman) Thomas. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1981. She also attended Boston University.

She had lived in Walpole for the last two years, previously in Norfolk for over twenty years, and earlier in Quincy.

Donna worked as a facilities operation manager at various colleges throughout the area for many years.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting public libraries. Donna was a talented cook. She was also a Boston sports fan, especially supporting the Red Sox and Patriots.

Devoted mother of Chelsey J. Branco and her husband Ryan of Foxboro, and Michael J. Jennette of Norfolk. Loving Nana of Reagan J. Branco.

One of six siblings, she was the dear sister of William A. Thomas, Jr. and his wife Cheryl of Fla., Marilyn Buckmann of Weymouth, Kathleen Tierney of Rockland, Michael A. Thomas of Weymouth, and the late James M. Thomas.

Donna is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Alicia C. Simmons and her husband Ryan, William M. Thomas, and Stephanie L. Thomas, all of Fla., Justin P. Buckmann of Plymouth, and Shawn Thomas of Quincy.

Former wife of John F. Jennette III of Norfolk.

Funeral arrangements will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the Thomas Crane Public Library Foundation, 40 Washington Street, Quincy, MA 02169.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.