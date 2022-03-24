Donny Bowes Memorial Fund Surpasses $100,000 Goal; Family Grateful To All Who Donated

A memorial fund to help the family of the late Donald “Donny” Bowes, Jr. has surpassed its goal of raising $100,000.

As of Thursday, March 24, the fund had raised $101,110 from 925 donors.

Those rallying around the Bowes family include friends, loved ones and the Boston Red Sox community. Donny, a Quincy resident and graduate of North Quincy High School, was well known and loved as the security supervisor for the Sox for 15 years at “Gate A” at Fenway Park.

The memorial fund was organized by Donny’s brother, Tom Bowes. Tom posted a thank you online. To view the GoFundMe, visit : https://gf.me/v/c/9wft/donny-bowes-memorial-fund.

“A BIG Thank You to everyone for coming together for Donny’s family this past week and a half,” Tom said. “Donny was fortunate to have so many great friends and the outpouring has been nothing short of amazing. Not only have you helped raise a lot of money for Donny’s funeral expenses and his son’s College Fund, just as important have been the kind notes, messages, and stories about Donny. Thank you to all.”

Donny Bowes died after being fatally struck while crossing Newport Avenue the early morning of March 11. He was on his way to work at his second job when he was struck.

“We all knew how special to this world Donny Bowes was,” Tom Bowes said about his brother. “Donny was a fixture at Gate A at Fenway Park for years. He was always there joking, smiling, greeting everyone with a smile, a hug, or an “I love you, Brother.” He made the experience of going to Fenway Park so much better for so many people. But it wasn’t just at Fenway–that was Donny’s character every day, all day. He made life so much more enjoyable for all of us. Donny was the type of guy that was always there to pick you up and brighten your day. He literally would give you the shirt off his back.

“Most of all, Donny was a family man. He was married to the love of his life Chrissy, and has 4 children and 6 grandchildren. Unfortunately, Donny tragically passed away early Friday morning (March 11) while crossing the street on his way to work his second job to help support his family. A hard-working, family man who treated everyone he met like family is gone way too soon.

“We established this Memorial Fund to help with funeral expenses and to set up a College Fund for Donny’s youngest son Mathew. Anything anyone can do to help out is greatly appreciated.

The family appreciates everyone’s support and kind words over the past few days.

Checks can also be mailed to:

Quincy Credit Union

c/o “The Donny Bowes Memorial Fund”

100 Quincy Avenue

Quincy, Ma 02169

Donny adored his family. He enjoyed playing Santa every year for his grandkids, many families, and the Quincy Fire Department. He loved going to sporting events with his kids, taking road trips, hot dogs at Castle Island, and visiting the family cottage in Plymouth. Donny worked as the security supervisor for the Boston Red Sox for 15 years at “Gate A” and was very well known and loved there.

He took pride in his work and was a dedicated employee. He also currently worked at 100 Hancock Street in Quincy. Previously he worked at Barry’s Deli and Stop & Shop deli in North Quincy for years. Donny was a fun and spontaneous man who knew everyone and was larger than life. He was outgoing and a friend to anyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.