Dora S. St. Andre, 95

Dora S. “Dolly” (Lane) St. Andre, age 95, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bay Path Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Duxbury.

Dora was born in Somerville, to the late Frederick and Ann (Sexton) Lane. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943. She had lived in Braintree for sixty-five years.

As a young woman, Dolly had worked as a telephone operator for AT&T in Boston.

She was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree and an active member of the pro-life movement.

Beloved wife of the late Edward A. St. Andre. Devoted mother of Marianne A. St. Andre and her husband Howard Kanegsberg of Agawam, the late Edward St. Andre, and the late Jean Marie St. Andre. Loving grandmother of Jason Penney of Nashua, N.H.

In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Dolly’s memory may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 120069, Boston, MA 02112-0069.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

