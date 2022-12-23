Dorchester Man Charged With Attempted Rape

Quincy police officers were called to the area of Woodbine Street and Cushing Street in Wollaston on a report of an attempted sexual assault at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Friday, the department said on social media. Responding officers were on the scene within minutes.

The reporting party said that she had just gotten off the Red Line train at Wollaston station and was walking on Woodbine Street when she was attacked from behind, police stated. She felt someone hook their arm around her neck and pull her to the ground. The suspect then tried to remove her clothing. Despite being punched several times, the victim was able to fight off the attacker. The suspect ran towards the Wollaston MBTA station. She described him as a white, possibly Hispanic male, wearing a bright red sweater that appeared to be tucked under another piece of clothing wearing a dark backpack.



Units quickly responded to the Wollaston MBTA train station as well as the Quincy Center MBTA train station. Officers at the Quincy Center MBTA station noticed that a train was incoming from the Wollaston area and waited for its arrival. Officers noticed a male matching the description sitting on the train. Due to the rapid response by the Quincy Police, and coordination with the MBTA Transit Police, Gustavo Woodward, 18, of Dorchester, was placed under arrest and charged with assault with intent to commit rape and indecent assault and battery. Investigation indicates that he followed the victim from the Wollaston MBTA station, police said.



Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured. She was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated. The department’s thoughts are with her as she recovers from this traumatic incident.



Do you walk alone at night? Here are some safety suggestions from Quincy police:



1. Bring a phone – this will enable you to call for help if you find yourself in danger or feel uncomfortable. Do not talk on your phone as you walk. Keep your head up and pay attention to your surroundings.



2. Carry pepper spray – According to Massachusetts law, anyone 18 years of age or older may obtain and carry pepper spray (no permit needed). Quincy police offers pepper spray classes and self-defense courses throughout the year. Watch the department’s social media for upcoming classes.



3. Walk in well-lit areas – Avoid dark side streets and try to stay in populated areas. If possible, stay away from empty parking garages or isolated areas. Do not take a shortcut through a dark alley or parking lot.



4. Don’t wear earbuds – Headphones reduce your awareness of your surroundings, and you might not hear someone approaching you from behind.



5. Most importantly, trust your instincts. If you see something or someone suspicious, change your route by crossing the street. If you feel like someone is following you, head toward a busy area, like a convenience store, fast-food restaurant, or gas station. Let the person following you know that you are aware of their presence by looking in their direction. Don’t head towards your car or home.