Dorchester Man Charged With Murder After Shooting Victim Found In Quincy

By SCOTT JACKSON

An 18-year-old Dorchester man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 17-year-old shooting victim from Dorchester who was found dead inside a vehicle on Victory Road in Quincy on Friday night.

The Boston Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 29 Ferndale St. in Dorchester around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. Officers on scene were advised that a possible suspect vehicle fled prior to their arrival, Boston police said.

A vehicle matching that description was later found on Victory Road in Quincy by the Quincy Police Department. A juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound was inside the vehicle at that time, according to Boston police. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, and he has been identified as Akeem Polimis, age 17, of Dorchester, Boston police said.

Boston police said they arrested an 18-year-old Dorchester man, Juan Nazario, in connection with the incident around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. He has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Nazario will be arraigned on those charges in the Dorchester District Court.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident in conjunction with the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office along with members of the Massachusetts State Police and the Quincy Police Department.

