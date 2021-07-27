Menu

Dorchester Man Killed In Squantum Crash

By SCOTT JACKSON

An early morning motorcycle crash Saturday in Squantum claimed the life of a 23-year-old Dorchester man.

Quincy police responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Capt. John Dougan said, and found the rider and motorcycle up against a seawall.

The rider, identified as Carlos Soto-Mendez, age 23, of Dorchester, was taken to Boston Medical Center with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased there that morning, according to Sgt. Karyn Barkas.

A preliminary investigation by Quincy police indicated Soto-Mendez lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the seawall, Dougan said.

The crash remained under investigation by the department’s accident reconstruction unit as of Tuesday, Barkas stated.

