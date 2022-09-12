Dorchester Man Pleads Not Guilty In Robbery That Ended In Deadly Shooting

A Dorchester man accused of taking part in the armed robbery that ended in the death of a Quincy man was arrested on a Quincy District Court warrant while leaving a Boston residence this morning, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Dwayne D. Harper, 28, of Bellevue Street in Dorchester, entered a plea of not guilty to Masked Armed Robbery (firearm), Kidnapping for extortion; Attempt to commit a crime (to wit: Home invasion); and Assault to rob while armed with a firearm.

Quincy Police were called to the area of 5 Crown Drive at approximately 12:40 a.m. on August 18, 2022. There they found Jordan Wiggins, 32, a resident of an apartment at that address, with obvious gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital but did not survive.

“Quincy Police and State Police detectives attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have been working since the August shooting to put the pieces of this case together,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “While the investigation is continuing, we were able to obtain a warrant for this defendant. Boston Police were able to take him into custody at roughly 9 a.m. today as he exited a residence in the city.”

Assistant District Attorney Robert Stewart moved to have the defendant held without bail under the Massachusetts dangerousness statute. The Court set September 20, 2022 as the date for the dangerousness hearing.

“Harper is held without bail until that time,” District Attorney Morrissey said. “And our investigation continues.”