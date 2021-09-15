Doreen M. Burke

Doreen M. (Shaw) Burke of Quincy died September 13, 2021.

Doreen was born April 28, 1941 to William and Muriel (Hayward) Shaw. She grew up in Quincy and was an active parishioner of St. Ann’s Church in Wollaston. She sang in the Girl’s Choir and was a member of The Legion of Mary. She was also active at Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish as a CCD teacher, assistant for the Children’s Christmas Choir and a Eucharistic minister. She was the assistant Girl Scout leader and Cub Scout Den leader, committee chairman, and treasurer of Pack #25 and Boy Scout Troop #21.

Doreen was active in the Merrymount School PTO, a lunch matron, and bus monitor for the City of Quincy. She was a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs since 1963, the largest women’s organization in the world, a charter member of the Junior Past President’s Club since 1969, member of the Merrymount Association since 1961, and Mystic Valley Railway Society since 2002. She was a past member of 1000 Southern Artery Senior Center, The Artery Redhatts, and Castle Island Association.

Doreen loved traveling with family and friends and went on 22 cruises, 18 trips to Disney World, and 12 trips to Las Vegas. She went to Germany, Russia, Norway, Holland, Belgium, France, Italy, and Greece. She drove cross country in 2007, visiting 17 states along the way, and has been to a total of 35 states. Her favorite memory of traveling was the Hot Air Balloon Festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico in 2004. Doreen enjoyed family gatherings for holidays, baking treats, and was thankful to be able to look back and see the wonderful things she was able to do and felt blessed to have done it with all of you.

Beloved wife of the late Arthur D. Burke. Loving mother of Darlene Kay Hurley and her husband John of Rockland and Arthur D. Burke, Jr. and his wife Mary of Weymouth. Cherished Grams to Brendan Hurley and his wife Emily of Bourne. Shayne and Kyle Hurley and Chloe, Josephine, and Hannah Burke. Loving sister of Jeffery Shaw and his wife Kerry of Uxbridge and the late Susan Shaw and Billy Shaw.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Saturday September 18 from 9-10:30 AM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 11 AM. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Doreen may be made to The Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090.

See keohane.com for directions and online condolences.