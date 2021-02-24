Doris A. Rand, 89

Doris A. (Caron) Rand, age 89, of Quincy, died peacefully, Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Alliance Health at Marina Bay.

Doris was born in Hanson, to the late Edgar and Alice (Martin) Caron. Raised and educated in Bridgewater, she was a graduate of Bridgewater High School, Class of 1949. She had lived in Quincy for twenty-five years, previously in Bridgewater.

Doris and her late husband, Milton, were the owners of a police supply store for several years, until Milton’s passing. She went on to work in the sales office of the Knapp Shoe Company for many years, retiring in 1995.

Doris enjoyed working with stained glass making many projects, including stained glass windows, doors, and large clock faces. She also enjoyed sewing for her grandchildren and others, as well as gardening around her home. Doris and her companion, Tom, were avid travelers and took many trips with senior organizations.

Beloved companion for twenty-five years of Thomas E. Purpura. She was predeceased by her husband, Milton P. Rand.

Devoted mother of Curtis Rand of Raynham, Donald Rand and his wife Elizabeth of East Bridgewater, and Alan Rand of Bridgewater.

Loving grandmother of Adam Rand of Whitman, Kathryn Rand of East Bridgewater, and Samantha Mitchell of Taunton.

Cherished great-grandmother of Charlotte.

Dear sister of Rosanna Brierly of Norwood.

Doris is survived by her nephews, James Brierly and his wife Marion, David Brierly, all of Norton, and her niece, Diane Kovar and her husband Steve of Dedham.

Doris will be sadly missed by Tom’s family members: the Cipolla, Archy, and Fabyan families.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, Feb. 27, from 4 – 6 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

Her Funeral Service and Interment at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy will take place privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris’ memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 Fifth Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

