Doris L. Prendiville, 96

Doris L. (Lundell) Prendiville, of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, passed peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the South Shore Hospital in Weymouth. She was 96.

Born in Boston on June 5, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Axel V. and Signe D. (Nelson) Lundell. Doris graduated from Hyde Park High School in 1942 and from The Fisher School in 1943 with an associates degree. In addition to caring for her family, Doris worked as an executive secretary for Anderson-Nichols & Co. and The Boston Company in Boston. She enjoyed her work and the relationships she built throughout the years.

Doris was active in her church, Calvary Community Church in Dorchester, where she served as Sunday School superintendent and church secretary. She knew Jesus was her Lord and Savior and considered death as a graduation from life. Doris and her husband Tim spent many evenings dancing their hearts out at the Viking Club in Braintree. She often claimed she married Tim due to his wonderful dancing abilities. Her yearly vacations to Rockport as her daughter Chris was growing up brought her beautiful memories. She moved to Quincy after Tim’s passing but continued to return to Dorchester for several years to attend church and enjoy water aerobics. In her final years, Doris’ life was made easier and enjoyable by home health care aides that assisted her, many of them from South Shore Elders. This allowed her to stay in her Wollaston apartment. She was so grateful for all of their help and cheerfulness in cooking, cleaning and being wonderful company.

Doris was the beloved wife of the late Timothy W. Prendiville, who died in 2000. The two married on Sept. 23, 1950, in Boston. Together they shared 50 years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Christine Prendiville of Quincy, and the loving godmother of Jeanne Perry of Rhode Island. Doris was the dear cousin of Dorothy Fredrikson of Framingham, and was preceded in death by her siblings: Allen W. and Harold L. Lundell. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Doris’ life will be celebrated on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at North River Church, 334 Old Oak St., Pembroke, MA 02359, at 2 p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Per Doris’ request, please do not wear black, but instead wear a beautiful spring color to remember her by. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Doris’ name to Habitat for Humanity by visiting habitat.org.

