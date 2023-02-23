Doris M. Marshall, 86

Doris M. (Dalton) Marshall, of Quincy, died peacefully on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Alliance Health at Marina Bay in Quincy. She was 86. Doris was born in Boston on August 27, 1936, and was a daughter of the late James P. and Doris M. (Ballem) Dalton.

Doris dedicated her life to being a mother and homemaker. She was a foster parent for hundreds of children from 1964 to 2017. She fostered up until her early eighties. Doris received many awards in the foster care system, was actively involved with the National Foster Parent Association, and was a lifetime member and instrumental in starting the Massachusetts Foster Parent Association.

Doris was the beloved wife of Donald H. “Skip” Marshall, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage. She was the devoted mother of Arlene Powers of Quincy, Robert Marshall and his wife Sharon of Maine, Doris Mae Richardson and her husband Scott of Quincy, Kimberly Marshall of Taunton, Richard Marshall of Carver, Jennifer Marshall of Georgia, Rasheem Marshall of Quincy, Jasmine “Minnie” Marshall of Quincy, Mark O’Connor of Brockton, Eric Turner of Maine, the late Donald Marshall, and the late Elizabeth Marshall. Doris was the loving grandmother of twelve, and the loving great grandmother of seven. She was the dear sister of the late Georgia Larson, June Mead of Arizona, the late James Dalton, the late Richard Dalton, the late Claire Morrisey, Mary Dalton of Rockland. Doris is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Sunday, February 26, 2023, 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 AM on Monday, February 27, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Quincy at 11:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Doris’ name to National Foster Parent Association by visiting: www.nfpaonline.org/donate.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.