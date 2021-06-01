Doris R. MacKenzie Ehrens, 69

Doris Regina MacKenzie Ehrens, 69, of Quincy, went to Heaven on May 23, 2021, to be with the Lord and loved ones who have gone before her.

She graduated from the University of Maine and earned her JD from the University of Denver, then established her career in law.

Quincy was her home, where she lived with her mother, Gertrude L. MacKenzie, and her son, Dr. Karl L. Ehrens, M.D., whom she is survived by, and will always love her. She is also survived by her brother, William MacKenzie, lifelong friend, Donna Adams, and many other family, friends, and colleagues. She was preceded in death by her father, Francis S. MacKenzie, her grandparents, Karl and Karona Lutz, and her uncle, Karl Lutz Jr.

Visitation will take place Wednesday June 2, 2021 from 10:00-12:00 noon inside the Wollaston Lutheran Church, 550 Hancock St, Quincy. Funeral Service to follow thereafter around 12:00. Private burial at Mt. Wollaston Cemetery.

Assisting the family was Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts.