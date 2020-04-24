Doris R. Rucker, 86

Doris R. (Buchette) Rucker, age 86, a longtime resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, April 20, 2020 at Southwood at Norwell Nursing Center.

Doris was born in Quincy, to the late Joseph and Margaret (McCann) Buchette. She was raised in Quincy and attended Quincy High School. She had lived in Norwell for the past several years, previously in Rockland with her daughter, and prior to that in Quincy for most of her life.

Doris was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. She especially enjoyed supporting the activities and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late Olin R. Rucker. Devoted mother of Randall “Randy” Rucker and his wife Diane of Quincy, Ronald “Ronnie” Rucker and his wife Lisa of Quincy, Sandra Jackson and her husband Lawrence “Larry” of Norwood, Michelle Yannizzi and her husband Leslie “Bo” of Rockland, Diane Walker and her husband David of Weymouth, David Rucker of Quincy, and Donna Norton and her husband James “Jim” of Rockland. Loving grandmother of ten grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The last of three siblings, she was predeceased by Jacqueline Giannotti and Beatrice Light.

In light of current events, funeral services were private.

For those who wish, donations in Doris’ memory may be made to the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund, c/o Foundation for Business Equity, 265 Franklin Street, Box 304, Boston, MA 02110 or by visiting macovid19relieffund.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.