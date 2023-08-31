Dorothea A. Neal, 104

Dorothea A. (Sylva) Neal, a beloved matriarch, passed away, Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 in Milton, at the remarkable age of 104.

Dorothea was born, Oct. 20, 1918, in Dorchester, to the late Edward and Mary (Meldon) Sylva. Raised and educated in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1938. She lived in Quincy for most of her life.

Dorothea, affectionately known as “Nana,” was not only a great-great grandmother but a cornerstone of her family. Her legacy lives on through her many grandkids, spanning generations, all of whom held a special place in her heart. Dorothea’s life was a testament to strength and independence. She raised her two children with unwavering love and dedication. Her nurturing spirit extended to her work, where she labored at Filene’s until she was well into her 80s, showcasing her enduring work ethic. She was an artisan with a needle and thread, finding joy in sewing and knitting, creating cherished heirlooms for her family to treasure. Nana was not only a loving mother but a devout follower of her faith and an extraordinary grandmother. She embraced life’s blessings and challenges with grace and kindness.

Nana’s achievements extended far beyond her remarkable age. She was a loving, hardworking, and fiercely independent woman who held her faith and family close to her heart. Her passion for the church and her beloved Red Sox were emblematic of her unwavering dedication. Her kitchen was a place of magic where she created countless memories with her delicious cooking. As we bid farewell to Dorothea Ann Neal, we remember her as a beacon of love and strength, a woman whose warmth touched the lives of all who were fortunate to know her. Dorothea Ann Neal’s legacy of love and kindness will continue to shine in our hearts, reminding us of the remarkable woman she was. May she rest in eternal peace.

Wife of the late Charles J. Neal.

Devoted mother of Joanne Holmes and her husband William of Mashpee, the late Robert Neal and his late wife Pamela.

Loving grandmother of Sean W. Holmes, Cheryl Ladd, D’Anne Neal, Debra Holmes, and the late Robert Neal.

Cherished great grandmother of James Ladd, Jr., Alicia Raymond, Tyler Holmes, Kylie Nolan, and Skylar Neal.

Much-loved great-great-grandmother of seven.

The last of four siblings, she was predeceased by Warren Sylva, Robert Sylva, and Mary Mulready.

Dorothea is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

At the request of the family, Dorothea’s interment at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, took place privately.

For those who wish, donations in Dorothea’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting www.stjude.org.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.