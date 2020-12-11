Dorothea A. Scully, 84, formerly of Quincy, died at the Pat Roche Hospice House in Hingham, Wednesday December 9, 2020.

She was born in Boston to the late Charles and Dorothy (O’Brien) Scully and was the sister of the late Charles F. Scully of Scituate.

Dotty was raised in Cambridge and attended Cambridge High and Latin, Class of 1954. Upon graduation, she was employed by New England Telephone Company until her retirement in 1988. She was devoted to her mother and cared for her for many years. She had fond memories of family gatherings, travelling and golfing with friends, annual get-togethers with long time telephone company friends, and her years on the bowling league.

Dorothea was a loving aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews including Diane Scully and her husband John LaBrache, Brian Scully and his wife Denise, Michael Scully and his wife Dianne Sferruzza, John Scully and his wife Elizabeth, and James Scully. Though sad to have her gone from their lives, they know she’s at peace and reunited with dearly missed family members.

Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Dolan Funeral Home of Milton.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice at: NVNA and Hospice Charitable Fund, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061.

To send the Scully family a condolence message, please visit dolanfuneral.com.