Dorothea M. Blair, 94

Dorothea M. Blair, age 94, a longtime resident of Weymouth and formerly of Quincy, died peacefully, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Harbor House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in the comfort of her loving family.

Dorothea was born in Portland, Maine, to the late Roland J. and Anne I. (Milan) Blair. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School and had lived in Weymouth for over sixty years.

Dorothea was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 25 for many years and had worked at the former Jordan Marsh Warehouse in Squantum for twenty years. As a young woman, she was employed for the City of Quincy in the Department of Veterans Services for eleven years.

She enjoyed reading and loved animals.

Dorothea was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, supporting all their many activities and accomplishments.

Devoted mother of Robert M. Paluccio and his fiancée Lorrie Unser of Weymouth, Maureen Kohler and her husband Christopher of Lewiston, Maine.

Loving grandmother of Nicholas Luciano, Terry Cockburn, and Matthew Kohler.

Cherished great-grandmother of Heath and Blair.

Dear sister-in-law of Rita Tosone of Weymouth.

Former wife of the late Matthew V. Paluccio.

The last of three siblings, Dorothea was predeceased by Joseph Blair and Bertie Kimball. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, on Friday, Feb. 18, from 4 – 7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Funeral Services will be conducted at the funeral home on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

For those who wish, donations in Dorothea’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.