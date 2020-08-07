Dorothea Riley Byrnes

Dorothea (Murphy) Riley Byrnes, retired teacher from the Weymouth Public Schools and a longtime organist at St. Agatha Parish in Milton, died at the Ruth McClain Hospice Home in Braintree on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was 93.

The daughter of Jessie McLeod and Joseph L. Murphy, Dot grew up in St. Patrick’s parish in Roxbury with her sisters Jessie, Evelyn, June and her brother Arthur, then lived in Quincy for many years before moving to Hull.

After the sudden loss of her beloved husband John E. Riley in 1965, Dot returned to school to complete her college education. Balancing her work as the church organist at St. Agatha’s and caring for her five young children, she nonetheless graduated summa cum laude from Bridgewater State College. She then embarked upon a new career as a 5th grade teacher in the Weymouth Public Schools – loved by her students and admired by her peers for more than twenty years.

Dot was the loving and devoted mother of John E. Riley of Hull; Joanne M. Riley of Brookline; Richard J. Riley of West Roxbury; Kathleen A. Riley of Hopedale; and Susan M. Hamilton of Upton. She was the beloved “Nana” to eleven grandchildren and “Great Nana” to six great-grandchildren. She also leaves her dear sister, June McInnis of Winchester.

Dot loved learning, debating, laughing, reading, playing the piano, walking by the ocean and above all, being with her family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Dot’s family will gather privately for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated for her on Saturday August 8, at 11:00 AM. The family invites relatives and friends to join with them remotely for the funeral service via livestream by visiting vimeo.com/444947149 at that time.

Dot was a woman of great faith throughout her life, which in her later years was supported by the work of Catholic TV. In lieu of flowers, donations to remember Dot may be made to the Catholic TV network at https://www.catholictv.org/donate or, in appreciation of Dot’s lifelong spirit of charitable giving and volunteerism, one may also consider a donation to the charity of one’s choice.

Although we cannot all gather together, friends and family members may still offer support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.