Dorothy A. Boyle

Dorothy Ann Boyle of Quincy passed away January 24, 2021.

She was born in Quincy on May 29, 1969. Daughter of Francis Boyle and late Joseph Boyle. She was a loving mother to her four children Matthew, Amanda, Kevin, and late Anthony. She leaves behind her three grandchildren Adelyn, Alanna, and Matthew along with her sisters Joanne Simpson and Patricia Stewart.

Dorothy enjoyed cooking, reading, and court TV. Judge Judy was her favorite. She will be missed by so many.

There will be a memorial service held 10:00AM on June 24, 2021, at Saint John’s Church 44 School Street Quincy, Ma followed by her burial at Pinehill Cemetery 815 Willard St Quincy, Ma.

We invite all friends and family to say our final goodbyes.