Dorothy A. Clark, 92

Dorothy A. (Hegerich) Clark, of Quincy and formerly of Mission Hill, died peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Atrium at Faxon Woods in Quincy. She was 92.

Born in Boston, she was raised in Mission Hill and was the daughter of the late Edward Charles and Ella Stacia (Burns) Hegerich. Dorothy attended local schools and graduated from Mission High with the Class of 1946.

In her younger life Dorothy worked for Westinghouse before marrying and starting her family. As her children grew she then worked as a nurse’s aide at North Quincy High School. Dorothy had a wonderful demeanor, motherly to all the students and everyone appreciated her sharp wit. She enjoyed her work at the school and all the relationships she built throughout the years. Later, she was as an administrative assistant for Verizon until retiring in 1991.

Dorothy enjoyed cooking, playing Bingo, reading, bargaining at yard sales, playing cards with friends, going to the beach, gardening and spending time with her family. Family was the most important part of Dorothy’s life. There wasn’t anything she wouldn’t do for the people she cared about. A woman of faith, she always lived her life in accordance with the virtues of faith, hope, love and charity. Dorothy was known for always saying, “Ring the doorbell with your elbows!” Those who knew her, knew that when she said that, she meant you better have your hands full with something to offer the person you’re visiting.

Dorothy was a hot ticket, generous, caring and full of love. Her life lessons and example are part of her legacy that continues through family. She will be missed by all the lives she touched.

Dorothy was the beloved wife of the late Peter J. Clark, who died in 2013. The two shared many years of loving marriage. She was the devoted mother of Joanne Knowles and her husband Matthew of Marshfield, the late Christopher Clark and his surviving wife Lisa Tabasco of Wakefield, Stacey Clark and her husband David Hoyt of Reading, Julie Andrews and her husband James of Middleboro and the late Peter J. Clark, Jr. Dorothy was the loving Nini of Rachael and Malcolm Knowles, both of Marshfield, and the dear sister of Margaret Mullins and Virginia Sears, both of FL. She was preceded in death by her siblings Eleanor Winters, Rita, Mary and Charles Hegerich, Louise Mullins, and Catherine Charos. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, Feb. 19th from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

Her funeral service will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 19th at 11 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.