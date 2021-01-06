Dorothy A. Driscoll, 90

Dorothy Ann “Dottie” (McCaffrey) Driscoll of Azusa, California, passed peacefully at home on January 1, 2021 at age 90 surrounded by loving family.

Dottie was born November 17, 1930 to John and Dorothy (O’Brien) McCaffrey in Boston and raised in Brookline. She was a longtime resident of East Longmeadow and Quincy, and recently made her home with her son Michael and his family in Azusa.

Dottie was a valuable staff member for several years at Bel-Mar Insurance Agency in Springfield and later managed the office of historical restorations in Quincy. Dottie’s proudest achievement was the work she performed for the John Quincy Adams Nursing Home as receptionist/assistant activities director, often wearing many hats, and filling in where needed. Remembered most by staff and residents for her tireless efforts and volunteerism on behalf of the nursing home, and for the birthday parties she planned and coordinated for each resident – always making their day memorable and special. After retirement, Dottie continued to maintain close friendships with many of her nursing home co-workers.

To know Dottie was to love Dottie. The matriarch of a large extended family – affectionately known as “Auntie Dottie” by her many adoring nieces and nephews. Dottie was kind, generous, considerate, and caring; she made everyone feel special, never forgetting a loved one’s birthday or special occasion. The smallest gesture of kindness shown to Dottie was sure to be followed with one of her heartfelt hand-written thank you notes. Dottie enjoyed cooking and loved to cook and bake for her family and friends. She had an ongoing friendly – who’s the best cook – rivalry with her sisters. Dottie loved sharing her many sought-after recipes, promptly mailing them to anyone who asked; she was also known to have included a cooked casserole a time or two. She was an avid reader, loved a good restaurant, and everything purple. She will be remembered for her kindness and thoughtfulness, her compassion, warmth, and generosity, but most importantly, Dottie will be remembered for her love of family and friends. The world has lost a gentle soul.

Predeceased by her former husband Ralph A. Donohue and her beloved husband William F. Driscoll. Cherished mother of Ralph Donohue of Greenville, SC, and Michael Donohue and his longtime companion, Anna Jung of Azusa, CA.

Loving sister of James McCaffrey of Boston and the late John, Robert, and Thomas McCaffrey, Joan Reardon, Barbara Graham, and Mary Katsafanas. Dear sister-in-law of Camila McCaffrey of Burlington, Mary McCaffrey of Watertown, and Deirdre Giffen of Northborough.

Adored grandmother of Mary (Daniel) Donohue Verret of Greenville, SC, Brian Donohue of Mauldin, SC, and Collin Donohue of Azusa, CA. Great-grandmother of Lucas and Shawn Donohue both of SC. Also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to COVID-19, there are no services planned at this time. A celebration of Dottie’s life will be held at a later date.

Although we cannot gather together with Dorothy’s family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 1-800-KEOHANE to have your message added.