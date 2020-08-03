Dorothy A. McTiernan, 76

Dorothy A. (Erskine) McTiernan, age 76, a lifelong resident of Quincy, died peacefully, Friday, July 31, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Quincy, to the late Alfred E. and Helen J. (Davidson) Erskine, Dot was raised in both Plymouth and Quincy. She was a graduate of Quincy College and worked up until retirement as a manager for Boston Financial Data Services.

Dot was a longtime active member of the Union Congregational Church of Wollaston and her faith in Jesus and her love for others was very evident if you met her. She enjoyed traveling, especially to visit her daughter’s family in Texas, and trips to the casino. Dot loved experiencing new things and meeting new people.

Dorothy gifted everyone she met with something, whether it was money, food, her humor, wit, great conversation or just a smile. She was quick with a comeback and was known by family and friends as “the prankster!” She was also known to be called the “Queen of the Silver Dollar” because that was her song and she sang it at family gatherings and events and would come out with her boa and sass. She was just the life of the party, and we’re sure she still is!

Dorothy was devoted to her family and friends, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments.

Beloved wife for forty years of the late John R. “Spanky” McTiernan, Quincy Police Dept.

Devoted mother of Doreen A. Vasseur and her husband John of Copperas Cove, Tex., Cindi Lee McTiernan and her husband Gordon of Marshfield.

Loving grandmother of Erin M. Johnson and her husband Chad, Cortney L. Scadden and her husband Matthew, John N. McTiernan, Matthew O. McTiernan, and Daniel A. McTiernan.

Cherished great-grandmother of Nolan, Teagan, Colbie, and Hayden.

Dear sister of Helen Jane Lutes of Quincy, Richard Erskine of Florida, and Alfred Erskine of Whitman.

Dot is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Graveside Services will be conducted at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy on Monday, August 3, at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Those attending should enter from the Greenleaf Street gate. Services are operating in accordance with current guidelines.

For those who wish, donations in Dot’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street, Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.