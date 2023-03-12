Dorothy A. Mitchell, 80

Dorothy A. (Daly) Mitchell, of Quincy and Weymouth, died peacefully on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Hancock Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Quincy. She was 80.

Dorothy was born in Boston on September 17, 1942, and was a daughter of the late Charles W. and Hazel O. (Duby) Daly.

Dorothy was blessed with the gift of music, sharing her beautiful soprano voice with all. She loved to read, knit and sew.

Dorothy was the devoted mother of Susan M. Mitchell Johnson and her partner David Maillet of Lakeville, Thomas J. Mitchell III and his wife Lynda of E.Bridgewater, and Robert D. Mitchell of Hanover. She was the loving grandmother of Andrew T., Ashley D.,Johnson of Quincy and Samantha G. Mitchell, of Hanover. Dorothy had twelve siblings, and is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Friday, March 17, 2023, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Saturday, March 18, 2023, prior to the Funeral Mass at Divine Mercy Parish in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10:30 AM.

Services will conclude with interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent in Dorothy’s name to Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607 or Quincy Animal Shelter, PO Box 690088, Quincy, MA 02269.

See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.