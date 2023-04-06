Dorothy C. Blyth, 86

Dorothy Claire (Mullaney) Blyth, 86, a lifelong resident of Quincy died April 5, 2023. The beloved wife of the late James A. Blyth. Loving mother of Thomas and his wife Amy (Taylor) Blyth of Suffolk, VA and James and his wife Deirdre (Moran) Blyth of Abington. Sister of the late John “Tom” Mullaney and Marilyn Caiewski. Grandmother of Victoria Blyth, Thomas J. Blyth, Anna Nicole Blyth and Jessica Marie Blyth. Great grandmother of Easton Thomas Deitz and Blair Ainsley Deitz.

Dorothy was born, raised and educated in Quincy. She married the love of her life James A. Blyth and together they raised their two sons in Quincy. Dorothy was very active in St. Ann’s Parish. She was a member of the Maryann’s as well as St. Vincent de Paul Society. Dorothy was also active is St. Ann’s Bingo. Dorothy worked at State Street Bank and later at UMass College of Nursing. In her free time she enjoyed crafting, story telling and traveling. Nothing was more important than spending time with her grandchildren, she adored them and in return they cherished her. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to greet the family during the visiting hours on Tuesday 5-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Wednesday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann’s Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.