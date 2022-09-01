Dorothy E. Bereszniewicz, 93

Dorothy E. (Frongello) Bereszniewicz a longtime resident of Quincy passed away on August 2, 2022 at the age of 93. Born in Cambridge to Ernest and Mary (Purificato) Frongello she was one of 9 children. She graduated from Girls High School in the South End in 1946 and went to work for Sears Roebuck where she met and married her husband Wally. After raising her children, she returned to work for the Medical Information Bureau retiring in 1993 after 25 years.

Dot had a wonderful sense of humor and was a great storyteller. She loved “holding court” and her family and friends loved listening as she shared stories of her life. She loved her brothers and sisters and was always very proud of her family successfully coming out of the depression and of her Italian heritage. Her and Wally loved bingo and casinos taking trips to Aruba and Las Vegas, as well as many day trips to Foxwoods and Twin River. In her later years Dot enjoyed reading, watching Golden Girls, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. She also spent time with her children and grandchildren on the Cape in Falmouth.

Beloved wife for 65 years of the late William Bereszniewicz. Loving mother of Brian Bereszniewicz and his wife Shelia of Woodstock, GA, Denise Boyd and her husband Robert of Quincy, and Ronald Bereszniewicz and his wife Mary Jo of Boston. Cherished sister of Rudy Frongello and the late Joseph, Ronald and Robert Frongello and Esther Shedd, Gloria Adams, Fran London and Susan Hart. Nana of Kaitlin Husband and Jessica Bereszniewicz, Chris Boyd, Billy and Casey Bereszniewicz and the late Michelle Boyd DeJong. Great grandmother of Carson Rae Husband and Hudson Bereszniewicz. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Dot was a hardworking, generous woman. She was funny and feisty and will be missed by all who knew her. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dot’s memory may be made to www.fighterfoundation.org. See www.Keohane.com for online condolences.