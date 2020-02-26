Dorothy E. Johnson, 88

Dorothy E. “Dot” (Cunliffe) Johnson, age 88, of Weymouth passed away peacefully February 23, 2020, in Orlando, Florida, with family by her side.

Dot was born in Quincy, the daughter of the late Frederick Cunliffe and Sarah (Marcus) Cunliffe. She was raised in Quincy and graduated from North Quincy High School in 1949. Dot was the widow of the late Roy Johnson, with whom she shared five children and 54 happy years of marriage.

She is survived by her daughter Donna (Jack) Knight of Orlando, Florida, and sons Mark (Sarah) of Charleston, Illinois, Scott of Fairfax, Virginia, daughter-in-law Diana (Dee) Johnson of Manomet, her grandson Charles (Lauren) Gross of Melbourne, Florida, and a great grandson, Charlie, in addition to many cousins and friends. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Winifred Lantz, her daughter Kathleen, and her son Stephen.

Dot worked as a bank associate in her youth before marriage and raising her children. Dot loved traveling, camping, reading, crossword puzzles, and mostly, spending time with her family. She volunteered her time with the American Cancer Society’s “Reach to Recovery” program for breast cancer survivors, of which she was one. Dot, who was an excellent swimmer, along with her husband Roy, volunteered much of their time to the “Swim with a Special Child” program in Weymouth, teaching children with disabilities both how to swim and how to gain confidence in life. She also worked at South Shore Hospital in the accounting offices before she retired.

Before moving to Florida in 2015 to be nearer to family, she most recently resided at the Camelot Apartments in Weymouth, where she met many wonderful friends, including her “besties (BFFS),” Minnie Slater, Lois Murphy, Mary Coveney and Mary Grant, all of whom predeceased Dot.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Dot on Thursday February 27, 2020 from 4-6pm in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA. Relatives and friend will gather in the funeral home Friday morning for a Funeral Service that will begin promptly at 8:30am. Burial will follow at the Bourne National Cemetery where Dot’s husband Roy, a Korean War veteran, is resting.

Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled Veterans of America or the American Cancer Society.