Dorothy E. Joyce, 87

Dorothy Elaine (McCarthy) Joyce, a beacon of love and kindness, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2024, at the age of 87. Born on February 4, 1937, in Boston, MA, Dorothy was the cherished daughter of the late John and Mary Louise (VerKampen) McCarthy. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and a doting grandmother, whose warmth and friendliness touched the lives of all who knew her.

Dorothy spent her formative years in Boston before finding her lifelong companion in John Joyce. Together, they built a family that included her children, Teresa Ford and her husband Tom of Foxboro, Linda Swan-Kurtz and her husband James of Stoughton, and the late George Swan. Dorothy also embraced her role as a stepmother to Barbara Joyce of Florida, and the late John Joyce, Lynne Joyce, and Steven Joyce. Her legacy continued to grow with her grandchildren, Steven Winslow, Ashley Koons and husband Matthew, Jonathan Winslow and fiancée Casey, Brittany Ford and fiancé Steven, along with many step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dorothy’s professional life was marked by her dedication as a supervisor at the US Postal Service, where she was known for her strong work ethic and friendly demeanor. Her colleagues at the Postal Service, as well as those in the Randolph community where she resided after leaving Dedham, will remember her as a pillar of reliability and kindness.

Her siblings, the late Mary McCarthy, Helen Dugdale, John McCarthy, and Robert McCarthy, shared in the joys and sorrows of life with Dorothy, and she will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Dorothy’s family was the centerpiece of her life, and she nurtured each relationship with the same tenderness and care that she showed to her beloved cats.

Dorothy’s interests extended beyond her family and work. Her love for her feline companions was well-known, and she found great joy in the simple pleasures of life. Her friendly nature made her a cherished friend and neighbor, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand.

Those who had the privilege of knowing would describe her as loving, kind, and friendly. She had the rare ability to make each person feel valued and loved, and her presence was a source of comfort and joy to many. Dorothy’s unwavering positivity and her nurturing spirit were her gifts to the world, leaving a lasting impact on the hearts of those she encountered.

As we bid farewell to Dorothy Elaine (McCarthy) Joyce, we celebrate a life lived with grace and generosity. Her memory will be treasured as a reminder of the profound difference one person’s love and kindness can make. Dorothy’s spirit will continue to inspire and guide us, and her legacy of love will endure through the generations.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Dorothy will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, surrounded by the family she adored and the memories that will forever keep her spirit alive. As we reflect on Dorothy’s journey through life, we take solace in knowing that her story is one of love, family, and the enduring bonds that connect us all.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours Wednesday, July 31st from 4:00-8:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 North Main Street, Randolph. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 1st at (TBD) in Saint Bernadette Church, 1031 North Main Street, Randolph. Burial to follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, 321 High Street, Canton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dorothy’s name to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any local animal shelter.