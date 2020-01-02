Dorothy F. LeBlanc, 94

Dorothy F. (Hegner) LeBlanc, age 94, a longtime Quincy resident, died peacefully, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in the comfort of her loving family.

Dorothy was born in East Boston, to the late Walter and Annie (Potter) Hegner. Raised and educated in East Boston, she was a graduate of East Boston High School. She had lived in Quincy for over fifty years.

In retirement, Dorothy had lived in Dennis along with her late husband and was also a winter resident of Springhill, Fla. for many years.

Dorothy worked for the Quincy Mutual Fire Insurance Company for many years. She had also worked for the Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company.

She was a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph’s Church in Quincy. Dorothy was devoted to her family, especially her cherished grandchildren.

Beloved wife of the late James E. LeBlanc. Devoted mother of Elaine A. Furlong and her husband Christopher of Pembroke, Lisa M. Horkan and her husband Christopher of Scituate, and the late Stephen G. LeBlanc. Loving grandmother of Bryan and Jake Sawtelle, Ian and Olivia Horkan.

One of five siblings, she was the dear sister of Lorraine Canney of East Boston, and was pre-deceased by Joseph Hegner, Arthur Hegner, and Mary Pujo. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, January 3, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Joseph’s Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 o’clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation at the funeral home Friday morning from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. At the request of the family, Dorothy’s interment will take place privately at a later date.

For those who wish, donations in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370.

