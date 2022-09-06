Dorothy Goodale, 76

Dorothy Goodale, a longtime resident of Quincy passed away after a valiant battle with Multiple Systems Atrophy on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. She was 76. She was surrounded by loved ones when she passed.

She was born in Boston to Marion (Haskins) and William Goodale and raised in Roslindale. After high school, Dorothy worked briefly as a seamstress before beginning a long career as a hairdresser at Salon Capri in Hyde Park, which ultimately moved to Dedham Legacy Place. She made many lifelong friends over her 46 year career at Salon Capri before retiring and moving to Florida to be with her sister Helen.

Dorothy was very active in life. She enjoyed frequent walks along Wollaston Beach in Quincy and hiking through the Blue Hills. She was a devout Catholic and dedicated many years of service to St. Mary’s church in West Quincy as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed being heavily involved and volunteered much of her free time as a dedicated parishioner. Dorothy was selfless. She always gave what she had in time and money to many causes and charities. Dorothy had an innate desire to care for and make people happy; she touched and affected many lives a throughout her life.

Cherished and loving mother of Sean-William Primpas Goodale and his fiancée Marjan Esmaeili of Boston. Loving sister of Robert Goodale, Betty Jenner, Peter Goodale, Helen McDonald, and Mary Cardello. Also survived by her son Sean’s half-brother, Brian Primpas and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers, Buddy and John Goodale.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church in West Quincy at 10 AM on Saturday, September 10, 2022. A memorial reception will follow the mass at 12pm at Reelhouse Marina Bay.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Dorothy may be made to CurePSP, a non-profit focused on informing and finding a cure for the neurological disorder which impacted Dorothy’s life. Contact info: CurePSP 1216 Broadway, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 1000.

