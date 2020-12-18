Dorothy J. Crovo, 81

Dorothy Jane “Dottie” Crovo, 81, of Quincy passed away peacefully at home on December 10 from complications of cancer.

Dottie devoted her life to caring for three generations of children in the Klingenstein, Giunta, Healy, Jenkins, and Lowe families over the span of 55 yrs. After growing up in Boston, Dottie moved to Quincy with the Klingenstein family in 1974, becoming a treasured member of the Wollaston neighborhood where she was easily recognizable for her kindness and spirit.

Dottie loved chocolate, gummy bears, bananas, tea, card games, word searches, scratch tickets, Elvis Presley, and Charles Bronson, but her greatest love was children. If given the choice to be around adults or children she always chose the children—making the “kids’ table” the most coveted spot during family gatherings.

Dottie had a sharp wit and a sense of humor that brought a smile to everyone who was fortunate to know her. For a woman who rarely ventured more than a few blocks away from her Quincy home, her reach was extraordinary. She will be sorely missed by so many.

Dottie was predeceased by her parents and siblings and survived by the families whose lives she impacted immeasurably.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date when we can all gather safely. Until then, you can honor Dottie by giving a child your unconditional love.

