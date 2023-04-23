Dorothy J. “Dotty” Peak, 59, of Quincy formerly of West Roxbury, died April 16, 2023 at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Born in Boston and raised in West Roxbury, Dotty was the 9th of 10 children born to the late Edward W. and Alma (Cullen) Peak. While there she was a communicant of Holy Name Parish, and graduated St. Mary’s High School, Brookline, in 1981. Following High School Dorothy attended the Lemuel Shattuck School of Nursing where she graduated with her LPN certificate.

A caring and qualified Licensed Practical Nurse, Dotty worked as a Visiting Nurse caring for patients in their homes for many years before starting her family in 2000, when she decided to settle down in Quincy.

Dorothy was a true New England Sports fan who especially loved rooting for the Bruins and Celtics, yet her favorite times were those spent in the company of her adoring family. She will be greatly missed.

Loving mother of Charlie Peak of Braintree and Jake Peak of Quincy. Dear sister of Elizabeth Carney and husband Martin of West Roxbury, Virginia Mullen and husband Paul of Paris France, Mary Peak of Quincy, Theresa Peak of West Roxbury, Edward Peak Jr. of Quincy and sister of the late: Susan Mutascio, Deborah Handrahan, Judith Peak and William Peak. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Monday April 24, 2023 at 11:30am in Holy Name Church, 1689 Centre St, West Roxbury. Interment to follow at Walnut Hills Cemetery, 96 Grove St, Brookline. Visiting Hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice. For more information or to leave online condolences please visit HamelLydon.com.