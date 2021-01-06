Dorothy L. Hall, 90

Dorothy L. (White) Hall, 90, of Quincy died Dec. 30.

Dorothy was born in Quincy and resided there all her life. She was a member of the Quincy Community United Methodist Church and was a retired lunch mother and bus matron for Quincy Public Schools.

Dorothy was the wife of the late Everett L. Hall. She is survived by her children: Karen E. Whalen and her husband Matthew of Quincy, Dianne C. Cadogan and her husband Raymond of Marshfield, Susan J. Shea and her husband Charles of Quincy, Kenneth H. Hall and his wife Angela of Quincy, and Steven L. Hall of Quincy, ten grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and was the grandmother of the late Brian Whalen and sister of the late Roberta Wiggin of New Jersey.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours which will be held Friday, January 8 from 5 to 8 pm at the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA. Her funeral service will be celebrated privately.

The family would like to thank the John Adams Nursing Home staff for its kind dedication in caring for Dorothy while she was a resident there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the nursing home at 211 Franklin St., Quincy, MA 02169.

Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Dorothy's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message.